Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 307,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

