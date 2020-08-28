Guggenheim Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $977.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $822.00 to $977.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $607.93.

Boston Beer stock opened at $889.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.28.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80. Insiders sold a total of 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

