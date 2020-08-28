Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.76.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,047.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,571 shares in the company, valued at $36,254,101.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

