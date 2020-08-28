William Blair Weighs in on J M Smucker Co’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 153.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

