Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $104.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 82,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,785 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

