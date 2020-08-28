Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.20.

NYSE ABT opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

