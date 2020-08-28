State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.19 Million Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Acceleron Pharma worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91,257 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.