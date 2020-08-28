First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 195.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 238.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $86,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

