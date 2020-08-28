State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kemper worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $975,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 148.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 182.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMPR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

