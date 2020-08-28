State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of RealPage worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RP opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,109,565.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 984,565 shares of company stock worth $62,885,759. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

