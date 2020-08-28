State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $2,013,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. Insiders sold a total of 2,450,680 shares of company stock worth $120,907,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

