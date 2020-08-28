27,690 Shares in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $18,307,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 126,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 41.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 472,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 138,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

NYSE PGTI opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.