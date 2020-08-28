Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 156,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

ONB stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

