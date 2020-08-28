Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

EGP opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.85. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.