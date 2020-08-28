Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $522,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 457.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,256 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $6.00 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

