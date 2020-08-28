Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,870,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,453.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2,490.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

