Lipe & Dalton Sells 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. BofA Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,453.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,145.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,490.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

