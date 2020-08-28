459 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,453.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2,490.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

