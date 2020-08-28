Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,145.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,490.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.