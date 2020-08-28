Trexquant Investment LP Has $315,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.50 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

