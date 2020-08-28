Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 457.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 218,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ryder System worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ryder System by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of R opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

