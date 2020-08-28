HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 81.7% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE:HFC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.