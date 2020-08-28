Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,447 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.56% of Forterra worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Forterra by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,617,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth $5,046,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Forterra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Forterra by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Forterra by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $888.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.62. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

