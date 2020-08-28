Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 438.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 410,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

