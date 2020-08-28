Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 856 Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palomar by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,267,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $6,372,276. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

