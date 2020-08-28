Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 856 Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palomar by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of -0.13.
PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.
In related news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,267,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $6,372,276. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Palomar
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.