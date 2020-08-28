Sitrin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $226.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $231.15. The company has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

