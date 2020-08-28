Swiss National Bank Buys 14,600 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of CommVault Systems worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $186,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 39.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after purchasing an additional 999,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 287,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 221.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 181,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 63.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 374,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 145,497 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $328,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,102.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

