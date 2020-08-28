Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,793 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

