Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $178,633,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $226.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

