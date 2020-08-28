Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $157,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

