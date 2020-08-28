Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 309.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $757,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

