Keybank National Association OH Sells 24,487 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,573 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Halliburton stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.