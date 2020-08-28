Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 663,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,134,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $182.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

