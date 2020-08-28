Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 3,483 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,483 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $132.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.