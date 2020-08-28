Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 12,758 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 755.7% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NYSE FR opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

