Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 40.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 48,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $28.36 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

