Amalgamated Bank Has $615,000 Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NTAP opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.