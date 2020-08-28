Amalgamated Bank Sells 85,576 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,576 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,986,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,044,000 after acquiring an additional 886,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,431 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

RF opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

