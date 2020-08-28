American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,172,000 after acquiring an additional 795,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,711,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,519,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,907,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after purchasing an additional 353,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

