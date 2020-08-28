UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,547 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after acquiring an additional 323,643 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $34.93 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

