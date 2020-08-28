Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,547 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,356.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 395,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 368,769 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 454,309 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

