Amalgamated Bank Sells 46,064 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,064 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

