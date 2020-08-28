Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,031 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $41.13 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.