Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 290,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $111.25 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.