Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after acquiring an additional 432,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.41. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

