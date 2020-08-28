Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,841 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 512.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 239,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

