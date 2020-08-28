Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth about $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 23.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

