Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 121.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 162,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 36.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 282,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 74,834 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 97.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

APA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

