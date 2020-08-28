Amalgamated Bank Has $674,000 Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,634,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

