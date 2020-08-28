Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.